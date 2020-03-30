Byron and Bangalow claim cricket honours

Bangalow Cricket Club’s third grade premiers, standing: Dalpreet Singh, Grant Erickson, Ben Alcock, Nigel Dornan, Rob Jacob, Spencer Alcock, Eavan Dall; kneeling: Tim Vanderburg, Craig Adams, Sonny Singh, Ben Plummer, Luke Robins and Phil Dokmanovic (in spirit).
Ross Kendall
Cricket just me be a sport to survive through COVID-19 with participants able to adhere to the 1.5 social distancing rule.
But before we were apart, the Byron Bay and Bangalow clubs had a great season and they have won 2019/20 premiership trophies in local senior cricket after the finals of the competition were cancelled by Cricket NSW due to virus safety concerns.
Byron Bay second grade finished the regular rounds as minor premiers, after suffering just one loss for the season. They were subsequently awarded the major premiership.
It is the third year in a row the Byron XI has earned themselves the top silverware in the Coastal League.
The Bangalow third grade cricket team also had a stellar season claiming the minor and major premierships of the Ballina District Cricket Association.
Bangalow lost just one game all season, and that was against rivals Byron Bay who finished the year in second place, after suffering two losses for the year.
It was a great all-round performance from the Bangalow team with all players making valuable contributions over the season.
